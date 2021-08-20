Lisa Michelle Bennett, 44, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021 from injuries sustained in a car accident on Homer Rd. in commerce.
Michelle lived in Commerce her most of her life. She attended school in the Commerce School System growing up. Michelle lived with her daughter, Gracie Bennett. She was a loving mother, sister and friend.
Michelle is survived by her children, Gracie Bennett, Harley Vansloun and Christopher Anglin; brothers, Jeremy Whitfield and Scotty Whitfield; cousins, Marty Gilreath and Sam Anderson; and also loved by many more.
"Storms come and go,and with every passing storm there is a new lesson to glean from."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In