WINDER - Lisa Rochelle Daniel, 52, Winder, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021.
Lisa was born January 7, 1969 in Atlanta. She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Baldwin Daniel; and had resided in Winder for the past 26 years. She was of the Protestant faith and had served as a waitress.
Surviving are husband, Billy Bennett, Winder; and father, Fred Daniel, Auburn.
Memorial service: Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Hostess House, 299 Cedar Creek Road, Winder, Georgia 30680.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, April 3, 2021 from 2 until 3 p.m. at the Hostess House.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
