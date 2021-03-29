daniel
WINDER - Lisa Rochelle Daniel, 52, Winder, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021.

Lisa was born January 7, 1969 in Atlanta. She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Baldwin Daniel; and had resided in Winder for the past 26 years. She was of the Protestant faith and had served as a waitress.

Surviving are husband, Billy Bennett, Winder; and father, Fred Daniel, Auburn.

Memorial service: Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Hostess House, 299 Cedar Creek Road, Winder, Georgia 30680.

Family to receive friends: Saturday, April 3, 2021 from 2 until 3 p.m. at the Hostess House.

