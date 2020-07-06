JEFFERSON - Lissa Sinclair Jackson, 67, Jefferson, entered into rest Monday, June 29, 2020.
Mrs. Jackson was born in Atlanta, the daughter of the late John David Sinclair and the late Avril Wright Sinclair, was of the Christian faith and was retired from Bell South. She along with her late husband, Thomas Howard Jackson, owned and operated Ace Flooring for many years.
Survivors include a daughters, Donna Nelson and her husband David, Suwanee, and Cynthia Patterson and her husband Brandon, Jefferson; sons, Thomas Jackson Jr. and his wife Elizabeth, Braselton, Tim Jackson and his wife Donna, Butler, and Greg Jackson and his fiancée Angela, Clayton; two brothers, Des Sinclair and his wife Libby, Loganville, and Scott Sinclair and his wife Ann, Pine Mountain; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild also survive.
Funeral service: Friday, July 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Larry Pruett officiating with burial to follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Dustin Nelson, Darin Nelson, Jackson Patterson, Cole Patterson, Devin Jackson and Brannon Toms.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at evansfuneralhome@gmail.com.
