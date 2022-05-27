Lizzie Pearl Strickland, 91, widow of Lloyd Eugene Strickland, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022.
Pearl was the daughter of the late W. L. and Sallie Viola Selph Underwood. She was also preceded in death by her brother, John Thomas Underwood; sister, Charlie Mae Hendrick; son, Lloyd Mitchell Strickland; daughter-in-law, Cheri Christine Strickland; and great-granddaughter, Colleen Jean.
Survivors include children and their spouses, as follows: Henry and Karen Strickland, Dennis Strickland, Lonnie and Alice Strickland, Daniel and Lita Strickland, and Teri and Daniel Duso; along with 17 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Saturday May 28, 2022 at 2 p.m. in Smith Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, May 27, 2022 from 4-8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder has charge of arrangements.
