Lloyd D. Carter, 97, husband of the late Beatrice Carter Carter, died Thursday, December 12, 2019.
Born in Auburn, he was the son of the late Thomas Mackey Carter and Ella Isabella Willard Carter and was also preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters.
Lloyd was a veteran of the U.S. Army during WWII. During his service he received the Purple Heart for being wounded during D-Day as he was a part of the first wave onto Omaha Beach. He retired from Brack Rowe/University Chevrolet after 47 years as an automotive painter. Mr. Carter was a member of Hull Baptist Church where he was very active having served as a deacon and on various committees. He loved serving his Lord any way he could. He loved gardening, growing things and reading his Bible. He is greatly loved by his family, church family, friends and will be truly missed.
Survivors include three children, Carol (Gerald) Lester, Kathy (Michael) Timm and Lloyd “Chip” Carter Jr.; sister: Opal Griffin; brother-in-law: Gene and Bonnie Carter; grandchildren: Josh, Charles, Clayton and Jennifer; seven great- grandchildren; and a large number of nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Hull Baptist Church with the Rev. Randy Crowe officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family would like to express a sincere thank you to his two care takers, Cathy Barr and Celina Williams for the care given to Lloyd.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
