PENDERGRASS - Lloyd J. Phillips, 75, Pendergrass, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.
Mr. Phillips was born on January 22, 1946 in Buford. He received his education at Dacula High School, and he was retired from Nix and Miller Company after 20 years of service as a paint supervisor. He also had worked at Scientific Atlanta for over 12 years. Mr. Phillips was a Mason and a member of Buford Masonic Lodge # 292 F&AM. He was an avid collector of Indian rocks and arrowheads.
He was preceded in death by parents, Lewis and Clara Phillips; sisters, Louise Mundy and Lavonia Marsh; brothers, Billy Ray Phillips, Herman Phillips, Travis Phillips, Gerald Phillips and Herbert Phillips.
Mr. Phillips is survived by his wife of 58 years, Betty Ruth Henry Phillips, Pendergrass; children, Stanley and Rhonda Phillips, Pendergrass, Scott and Angie Ward, Dacula, and Sharon Phillips, Pendergrass; six grandchildren, Michael Breedlove, Jared and Heather Ward, Josh Phillips, Jacob Phillips, Melanie and Cody Pruschen and Ethan Ward; great-grandchildren, Jazz Breedlove Phillips, Benson Pruschen and Abbigail Ward; sister, Nancy Pendley (Johnny), Sugar Hill; brothers, Bobby Phillips (Edith), Pendergrass, Jerry Phillips, Green County, and Wayne Phillips, Norcross; sisters-in-law, Mavis Phillips, South Carolina, Barbara Phillips, Buford, and Sybil Phillips, Maysville; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
At his request, a private interment will be held at Duncan Creek Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital in memory of Lloyd Phillips.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, Ga., 770-932-1133.
