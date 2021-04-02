CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA - Lois Ann Ambush, 66, Chesapeake, Va., passed away on Friday, March 26, after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Lois was born on November 19, 1954 to Coker and Norine Huff in Commerce. After graduating from Commerce High School in 1972, she joined the U.S. Navy the following year. She served her country for 26 years, retiring as a Master Chief in 2000. Lois went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree from St. Leo University in 2011, then put her experience, skills and knowledge to use at Novonics Corporation as the office administrator.
Lois was a strong and loving woman and her family was blessed to have her. She was predeceased by her father and brother, Donald.
She is survived by her mother; her children, Tamika (Damian), Gregory (Maria) and Andrew (Lindsey); her grandchildren, Michael, Caleb, Isaac, Nora and Lana; siblings, Sandra, Cooper and N. Craig; and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Lois requested no services be held and that her ashes be spread at sea.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Susan G. Komen in her honor.
