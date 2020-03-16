COLBERT - Lois Ann (Goedert) Kytle, 89, Colbert and Milledgeville, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at her residence.
Lois resided with Jen (granddaughter), Matt, and their twin boys Evan and Nash Smith. Lois enjoyed wildlife, reading, trivia, and phone calls from her family. She especially loved watching her great-grandsons run barefoot in the yard.
Lois was born on May 8, 1930 in Sutherland, Nebraska, to the late John Henry “Bud” and Mabel Canady Goedert. She graduated from Vancouver High School in 1948. In 1950, Lois and her sister, Henrietta, joined the military. They were stationed at Fort Lee, Virginia. There she completed Army boot camp to become a part of the Women’s Army Corp (WAC). From there, she was shipped to Fort Ord, California, for technical training. Lois completed her administrative clerk course in 1951. She was proficient with the key punch machine (pre-runner of the computer) and made an operator at Camp Stoneman. Her journey continued as she boarded the USS Randall to Tokyo, Japan. Lois served as a switchboard operator for the Tokyo Toll. She had 12 troops under her supervision. As a SB operator, she connected calls to and from Korea. She frequently spoke with President Truman and Eisenhower (who was not yet president).
In 1952, Lois met a tall, handsome athlete named William Eugene Kytle "Bill". He was serving in the Air Force and also stationed in Tokyo. Lois and Bill fell in love and were married April 21, 1953.
Lois loved and raised six children in addition to being a strong and devoted wife. In 1986 she attended the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program at Athens Technical Institute. She graduated at the top of her class at the age of 56. Lois was a natural caregiver and bonded with each and every family she assisted. She worked in the home healthcare field for 23 years.
Lois is survived by her two daughters and four sons, Elayna Wikstrom, Ridgeville, Wash., Rebecca Trotter (Bob), Athens, John H. Kytle (Doris), Colbert, William E. Kytle (Denise), Colbert, James J. Kytle (Dawn), Wardensville, Va., and Paul Kytle (Susan), Hondo, Texas; 22 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to charities near and dear to Lois’s heart. Lois was an avid supporter of: The Humane Society, The Nature Conservancy, Paralyzed Veterans of America, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, and St. Labre Indian School.
A celebration of life memorial will be announced at a later date.
