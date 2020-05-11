HOSCHTON - Lois Chastain Holbrook, 94, Hoschton, passed away May 4, 2020.
Mrs. Holbrook was born November 10, 1925 in Forsyth County to the late Clyde and Virgie Whitmire Chastain. She was preceded by her husband, Fred Holbrook Jr.; and sister, Wynelle Braselton. A former resident of Ellenwood, Georgia, she had resided in Barrow County since 1992. She was a retiree of American Express Travel Agency.
Surviving are daughters, Ann Nix, Snellville, Sherry Holbrook, Hoschton, and Kay O’Daniel, Covington; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter also survive.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Barrow Memorial Gardens with Greg Simmons officiating. Attendees are required to maintain social distancing in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
