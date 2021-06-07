Lois Esco Thompson, 94, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021 in the Northeast Georgia Medical Center Winder of natural causes.
She was born in Winder on July 5, 1926 the daughter of Ila (Wilbanks) and James Howard Esco.
She was a native of Winder and graduated from Winder High School at which she was a member of the Beta Club. She was married to Thomas O. Herndon and later Jason E. Thompson. She worked for many years as executive secretary of the Garden Club of Georgia on the UGA campus, then as housekeeping and grounds manager for C&S Bank branches in Atlanta, then as leasing manager for Williamsburg Condominiums in Decatur.
A lover of all things growing, Lois was a consummate gardener and accomplished floral designer. She always brought her flair for design into her home. She never entered a flower show where her arrangements did not win the very top awards. Her love of growing things extended to animals and she seemed to love all the animals her boys and husband brought home.
Her life from its mid point on was much spent in the service of others along with her husband Jason in helping those in recovery to remake their lives.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by brothers James and Bill; and sisters Dot, Betty and Barbara.
She is survived by her sons, Thomas Oscar Herndon and James David Herndon; and many nieces and nephews.
A remembrance celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date, to be determined, due to the pandemic.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
