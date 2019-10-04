COMMERCE - Lois “Geraldine” Bolton Adams, 90, Commerce, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019.
Born on July 14, 1929 in Maysville, she was the daughter of the late Ellis and Annie May Garrison Bolton. She was the widow of Ray B. Adams, and a hairdresser.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Lee Ann Stump; brother, Eugene Bolton; sisters, Elizabeth Evans and Ethlene Adams.
Survivors include, son and daughter-in-law, Ronald and Shielda Adams, Murrayville; daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa and Rickey Mullis, Commerce, Cindy and Randy Pethel, Danielsville; brother, George Bolton, Maysville; sister, Deedie Turner, Maysville; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Homer Baptist Church with the the Rev. Charles Crabbe officiating. Burial will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Friday, October 4, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
