DANIELSVILLE - Lois Gertrude Bridges, 99, Danielsville, passed away December 19, 2019.

She was the daughter of the late William and Ola Irvin. She was also preceded in death by husband, Charlie Bridges; sisters and brothers, Robert and Grady Irvin, Gertrude Russum and Gussie Mae Freeman.

Graveside service: Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Friendship Baptist Church cemetery.

Survivors include two nieces, Linda Green and Vivian Russum.

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville,  is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of December 29-January 4

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.