DANIELSVILLE - Lois Gertrude Bridges, 99, Danielsville, passed away December 19, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late William and Ola Irvin. She was also preceded in death by husband, Charlie Bridges; sisters and brothers, Robert and Grady Irvin, Gertrude Russum and Gussie Mae Freeman.
Graveside service: Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Friendship Baptist Church cemetery.
Survivors include two nieces, Linda Green and Vivian Russum.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
