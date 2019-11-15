COMMERCE - Lois Jean Biffle Whitener Edwards, 89, Commerce, died Thursday, November 14, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Edwards was born in Washington to the late John Bryant and Frances Holland Biffle. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Edwards was also preceded in death by her first husband, Milton Slaton Whitener; second husband, David Fitzgerald Edwards; son, David Andrew Whitener; and grandson, Thomas ONeal Perdue.
Mrs. Edwards was retired from Craven’s Pottery. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Commerce, member of the Harmony Grove Garden Club, and a lifetime member of the American Hemerocallis Society since 1974. She was also the past president of the North Wilkes County Stern committee; she won the governor’s award for beautification program for Tignall. She was a show judge and also showed daylilies in the daylily society.
Mrs. Edwards is survived by her son, Milton Daniel Whitener (Alice), Danielsville; four granddaughters, Kelli, Tammy, Patti and Bianca; four grandsons, David, Mack, Dale and Keilan; 24 great-grandchildren; and 37 great-great- grandchildren.
Funeral service: Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Dr. Carlton Allen officiating.
Second funeral service: Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Independence United Methodist Church in Tignall with the Rev. Harold Lawrence officiating with the interment following in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, November 15, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. The gentlemen honored to serve as pallbearers are Noah Hooten, Justin Segars, Joseph Chapman, Justin Chapman, Thomas Perdue and Jake Perdue.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
