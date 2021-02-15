COMMERCE - Lois Louise Keenan Vanderburg, 75, Commerce, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at her residence.
Born on September 16, 1945 in the Hollingsworth community, Mrs. Vanderburg was the daughter of the late Hasting and Mamie Tucker Keenan. She was the widow of Robert Vanderburg, a homemaker, and was preceded in death by son, Otis Colley; sisters, Brenda Daughtery and Jody Bales; and brothers, Heyward and Charles Keenan and Bruce Keenan.
Survivors include sons, Ed (Christina) Colley, Bobby (Casey) Vanderburg and Randy Williams; daughter, Christine Williams; and a sister, Velvie Helton; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. John Wood officiating. Burial will follow in Ila City Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, February 14, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In