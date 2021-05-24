GAINESVILLE - Lois Marie Cole, 89, the Gardens of Gainesville, Gainesville, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021, following an extended illness.
Lois was born on November 1, 1931 in Homer, Nebraska to the late Alfred and Gertrude Hamilton. Lois never knew her father, who died when she was six months old.
Lois was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Pendergrass Baptist Church where she faithfully served until health issues prevented this. She loved her Lord and Savior; her life was a demonstration of this love. Her favorite song was “There’s Something About That Name.”
Mrs. Cole worked as a tax preparer for 30 plus years. She and her husband, along with their girls and friends, enjoyed traveling to many places in the United States and in Europe.
Mrs. Cole is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Don Cole; daughters, Julie Cole, Paris, France, and Teresa Cole, New Orleans, Louisiana; and her granddaughter, Temperence Cole, Paris, France.
Memorial service: Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Pendergrass Baptist Church. The Reverend Randall Hulsey will officiate.
The family will receive friends after the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial gifts be made to the Pendergrass Baptist Church, P.O. Box 146, Pendergrass, Georgia 30567, or to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, Florida 33131 or contact@parkinson.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
