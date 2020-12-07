HOSCHTON - Lois Phillips Cruce, 94, Hoschton, entered into rest Sunday, December 6, 2020.
Mrs. Cruce was born in Hoschton, a daughter of the late Herschel and Lillie Banks Phillips and was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Mrs. Cruce was retired from Landress and Smith and was the oldest living member of Walnut Fork Baptist Church at the time of her death. In addition to her parents and siblings, Mrs. Cruce is preceded by her husband, W.T. Cruce.
Survivors include a son, Douglas Cruce and his wife Phyllis, Hoschton; two daughters, Patricia Wheeler, Winder, and Deborah Ash and her husband David, Hoschton; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild also survive.
Graveside service: Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the Walnut Fork Baptist Church Cemetery with David Ash officiating. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Greg Cruce, William Mann, Cody Keith, Nick Colburn, Brad Wheeler and Lendgrin Maddox. Those attending the service are asked to maintain safe social distancing and to wear protective masks due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
No public visitation is planned other that at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Cruce to the Walnut Fork Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 557 Highway 60, Hoschton, Georgia 30548.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
