WINDER - Lois S. White, 97. Winder, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020.
She was a native of Barrow County and a member of the Winder Wesleyan Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” White; and 10 brothers and sisters.
She is survived by a sister, Katherine Healan, Winder; and several nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life service: Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home, Winder, with Pastor Greg Moore officiating. Interment will follow the service at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, February 28, 2020 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Donations may be made to The Winder Wesleyan Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In