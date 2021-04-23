JEFFERSON - Lois Smith Looney, 89, Jefferson, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Mrs. Looney was born in the Apple Valley Community in Jackson County, a daughter to the late David Lenzy Smith and the late Lillian Gillespie Thompson. Mrs. Looney was a homemaker and a member of the Victory Baptist Church in Jefferson. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Looney was preceded in death by her husband, W.W. “Doc” Looney; brothers, Linder Eugene “Smitty” Smith, Lloyd Smith and Royce Smith; sister, Nell Gee; and her son-in-law, Cecil Hall.
Survivors include her children, Ann Highsmith, Commerce, Sue Hall, Bethlehem, William Looney Jr. and his wife Nancy, Hull, David Looney and his wife Omie, Jefferson, James Franklin Looney, Lexington, Reverend Edward Paul Looney and his wife Sherry, Winder, Samuel Lloyd Looney, Auburn, Ronnie Looney, Jefferson, and Mary Bowen and her husband Jeff, Maysville; brothers, Lester Ray Brooks and Otis Harries Brooks, both of Jefferson; 19 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Funeral service: Friday, April 23, 2021 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Swayne Cochran officiating. The burial will follow in the White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery with her grandsons, Tabo Highsmith, Jim Highsmith, Gerald Hall, Hudson Looney, Wesley Looney and Micah Looney honored as pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, April 22, 2021, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In