AUBURN - Lola Pressley Smallwood, 101, Auburn, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020.

She was of the Baptist faith. Lola was a homemaker and loved her family and cooking and she loved fishing. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edd and Ida May Forster Pressley; her husband of 53 years, J C Smallwood; three daughters, Carnell Hunter, Inez Sellers and Willie Nell Wyatt; two brothers, Joe and Paul Pressley; three sisters, Clydie Mae Martin, Eunice Anderson and Irene Hicks; and four grandchildren, Bobby Martin, Bobby Smith, Kelly Futch and Mickey Futch.

She is survived by two sons, David Smallwood (Rose), Loganville, and Newton Smallwood, Auburn; daughter, Eddie May Martin, Winder; 27 grandchildren; 59 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

Family to receive friends: Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder.

Funeral service: Monday, January 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Chad Freeman and Pat McDaniel officiating. Interment will follow in White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery.

