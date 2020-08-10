NICHOLSON - Lonnie Paul Alewine, 73, Nicholson, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Mr. Alewine was born in Danielsville on March 4, 1947, son of the late Lonnie Alewine and the late Edna Scogin Alewine. He was a motor builder having worked at Reliance and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Edna Merle Alewine.
Survivors include his special partner, Elsie Jane Arnold; sons, Ronnie Alewine (Candice), Monroe, and Ryan Alewine, Nicholson; Jane’s daughter, Jennifer Kesler, Hull; brother, Michael Alewine-Braun (Jerome), Nicholson; sister, Patsy Drake (Jerry), Danielsville; and three grandchildren.
Private family graveside service: Saturday, August 8, 2020, in the old Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Hull. The family is at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
