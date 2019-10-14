JEFFERSON - Lonnie Ray Reed, 62, Jefferson, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Faye Reed; parents, Clyde and Loyce Davis Reed; brothers, Jimmy Reed, Wesley Reed and Tim Reed.
Mr. Reed is survived by his wife of 43 years, Rita Cleghorn Reed, Jefferson; children, Daniel and Misty Reed, Pendergrass, Christopher Reed, Jefferson, and Jennifer and Josh Angel, Jefferson; grandchildren, Holly Angel, Tammi Angel and Tyler Reed; sisters, Sue Reed Farr, Buford, Sandra Reed Thompson, Dacula, and Sheila Reed; brother and sister-in-law, David and Debra Reed, Suwanee; sister-in-law, Sara Lee Reed, Buford; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mr. Reed was born August 30, 1957, in Buford. He was a 1975 graduate of North Gwinnett High School. Mr. Reed was employed with U.S.A. Production Parts as a purchasing agent for 27 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother and will be greatly missed by family and friends who knew him.
Funeral service: Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with the Rev. Danny Newbern officiating. Interment will be at Sardis United Methodist Church Cemetery, Buford.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 4 until 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, Ga., 770-932-1133.
