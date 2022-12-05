ILA - Lord Fitzpatrick, 97, Ila, died on Saturday, December 3, 2022, following a period of declining health.
Mr. Fitzpatrick was married to the late Virginia Ginn Fitzpatrick for 77 years; she predeceased him on November 20, 2021.
Mr. Fitzpatrick was the son of the late Asberry and Bessie Lord Fitzpatrick.
Survivors are his children, Lane and Norma Fitzpatrick and Jane Fitzpatrick; grandchildren, Sara F. and Tyler Pittman and Sallie Fitzpatrick; and great-grandchildren, Cora Jane, Camden and Cavan Pittman.
Mr. Fitzpatrick was a veteran of World War II. His service in the United States Navy included many months of deployment in the South Pacific Theater during a time of intense warfare.
Mr. Fitzpatrick was a member of Ila Baptist Church. He retired from the United States Postal Service in Athens.
Graveside service: Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 4 p.m. at the Ila Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Ila Perpetual Care Cemetery Fund, in care of James McCay, P.O. Box 294, Ila, Ga. 30647.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Kevin Adams and Staff and Dr. Patrick Retterbush and Staff for the exceptional care and compassion that have been provided to their father. They also extend their heartfelt appreciation to the many friends who have bestowed care, concern and acts of kindness during his declining years.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
