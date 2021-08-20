Loren Dean Roberts, 82, husband of Karen Bond Roberts, died Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
Born in Whitehall, Dean was the son of the late Bernice Carol Roberts and Lollie Mae Gunter Roberts. He retired from the U.S. Army as a Sergeant First Class after 23 years.
Following his retirement from the Army he worked for the University of Georgia with the AAVIM Department. He was a longtime member of Whitehall Baptist Church.
Survivors, in addition to his wife, include two children, Scott (Leigh) Roberts, Colbert, and Robin (Jack) Land, Winterville; step-children, Maranda Massey and Marlana Phillips; siblings, Buren (Julia) Roberts and Shirley Couch; grandchildren, Brooks Land, Jaclyn Land, Jacob Land and Danny Phillips; step-grandchildren, Daniel Massey, Kristin Massey and Jacob Massey and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens East Chapel. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, August 22, 2021 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
