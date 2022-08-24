Loren Dudley “L.D.” Skaggs Jr. passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents L.D. Skaggs Sr. and Frances Skaggs Yaunick; sister, Dell Skaggs; brother, Thomas Skaggs; and son, Michael Skaggs.
L.D. served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a member of Hebron Christian Church where he served as a deacon. He enjoyed Atlanta Braves baseball and fishing with his friends. He retired from General Telephone Co. He also worked at UGA Telecommunications.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Skaggs; sons, Trey (Renee) Skaggs and Billy (Joy) Skaggs; grandchildren, Benjamin, Robert, Avery and Steven Skaggs; and brother, Melton (Angelika) Skaggs.
Funeral service: Friday, August 26, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Hebron Christian Church, Winder. Larry Hopkins, Donnie Hammond, Kevin Hammond, Donald Blackmon, Stanley Woodall, Rickey Hayes and Dennis Edgar will be serving as honorary pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Friday, August 26, 2022, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Hebron Christian Church, Winder.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in memory of L.D. Skaggs to Hebron Christian Church.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SmithMemoryChapel.com for the Skaggs family.
