DEMOREST - Lori Ann Owens Thompson, 63, Demorest, passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021.
Born in Hialeah, Florida on August 20, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Francis Patrick and Elizabeth Ann Smith Owens.
Mrs. Thompson served the Banks County area for 20 years as a paramedic. During this time she also was an EMS and fire instructor at North Georgia Technical College and a volunteer firefighter with the City of Demorest.
She was also a medic in the film industry and currently was the regional Health and Safety Supervisor for Netflix productions. Her impact even reached Nigeria, where she taught emergency care to the local healthcare professionals.
In her spare time, Mrs. Thompson loved being outdoors and spending time with her family and friends. She loved animals and would sponsor animals in need and was a huge supporter in the Hands for Paws organization.
Surviving are her loving husband of 43 years, Melvin Thompson, Demorest; son and daughter-in-law, James and Emily Thompson, Asheville; daughter and son-in-law, Sarah Thompson Herold and Ken Herold, Cleveland; grandchildren, Coen, Griffin, Garrett and Dahlia; brother, Michael Owens, Greensboro, North Carolina; niece, Rebekah Owens Brown; and countless other family and friends.
The family will plan a celebration of life in the near future.
The family respectfully requests no flowers but to consider donating to the Fire Hero fund at www.firehero.org; the Habersham Humane Society www.habershamhumane.org; or the Hands for Paws Organization at www.hands-for-paws.org.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com. McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia, 706-778-8668, is in charge of arrangements.
