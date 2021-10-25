JEFFERSON – Lori Diana Losey, 75, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home and surrounded by family, on Friday, October 8, 2021 after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Lori was born November 14, 1945 in New York City to the late Thomas Kalthoff and Sarah Kalthoff Martinez. Mrs. Losey was also preceded in death by her step-father, Raymond Martinez; and her brother, Arthur Martinez.
Mrs. Losey is survived by her husband of 43 years, James ‘Britt’ Losey; a son, Phillippe Tempel (Alba), Bloomfield, N.J.; a daughter Bethany Phyle (Charles), Clarkston, Mich.; three grandchildren, Wyatt Phyle, Emmerson Phyle and Jasper Tempel; and close friends, Rita Martino, Stanhope, N.J., and Lisa Parisi, Naples, Fla..
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at ‘http://giftfunds.stjude.org/Lori_Losey’ in her memory would be appreciated.
