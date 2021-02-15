HOSCHTON - Lorine McClure Swaim, 84, Hoschton, entered into rest Monday, February 8, 2021.
Mrs. Swaim was born in Commerce, a daughter of the late Claude and Maude Hollifield McClure, was a member of Walnut Fork Baptist Church and a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Swaim is preceded by a sister, Claudine Kesler.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Raymon O. Swaim, Hoschton; son, Ken Swaim and his wife Jennifer, Hoschton; grandchildren, Chris Swaim and his wife Allison, and Kennon Swaim; great-grandchildren;, Timmothy Swaim, Zach Ramey and Cody Ramey; and brother, Darrell McClure and his wife Sandra, Commerce.
Funeral service: Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend David Ash officiating with burial to follow in the Walnut Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers are Chris, Kennon and Timmothy Swaim, Cody, and Zach Ramey, Jamie Barlow, Steven and Dylan McClure.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 1- 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Those attending are asked to wear protective masks and maintain safe social distancing due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In