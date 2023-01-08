STATHAM - Lorraine Anne Hilliard, 75, Statham, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023.
Mrs. Hilliard was a homemaker and worked at Statham Garment Company for more than 20 years. She was of the Catholic faith. Mrs. Hilliard will be best remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother that always put others before herself.
Mrs. Hilliard is preceded in death by her daughter, Andrea Hilliard; parents, Henry Waryzsa and Dorothy Freeman; and sister, Kathy Venture.
Mrs. Hilliard is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Kenneth Hilliard; children, Sheri Hayes, Winder, Terri (James) Sargent, Nicholson, Carrie (Tony) Foster, Statham, Traci Metcalf, Jefferson, Ann (Jason) Brooks, Bogart, and Angela (Heath) Smart, Bogart; sister, Nancy Stanley, New Hampshire; 10 grandchildren, Justin Hayes, Sadie Tallent, Christina (Ray) Howard, Jake Foster, Joshua Foster, Cody Allen, Austin Metcalf, Abigale Brooks, Kaylyn Smart and Alyssa Smart; and five great-grandchildren, Lucas Hayes, Creed Hayes, Amber Carter, Adam Carter, and Bentley Metcalf.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home. No formal service is planned.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Mrs. Hilliard’s memory.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In