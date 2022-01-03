FLOWERY BRANCH - Lorraine “Lori” Helen Cook, 76, Flowery Branch walked through the gates of Heaven into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday, December 30, 2021.
Lori was born April 8, 1945 to the late Henry and Stella Lambert in Cumberland, R.I. She graduated from Cumberland High School in 1963. At the age of 16, she attended a parking lot dance at the Diamond Hill Shopping Center in Woonsocket, R.I. That evening, Lori met a handsome sailor named Robert “Bob” Cook and they quickly fell in love with one another. They married on November 27, 1965 at the St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Cumberland, R.I. Soon afterwards, the couple started their family with the arrival of son, Robert Jr., followed by son, Stephen, and daughter, Darla.
In the late 1960s, Bob and Lori became Amway Independent Business Owners. They were tremendously successful, quickly achieving the level of Diamond Distributors, traveling the country together and speaking at conferences. The family moved to the Gainesville area in 1982.
The following year, she applied for a sales agent position at Moss Robertson Oldsmobile Cadillac. Denied the position twice, she remained persistent and returned a third time and landed her dream job. She went on to be recognized as Salesperson-of-the-Year in 1987, 1988, 1989 and 1990.
Lori began her nearly 30-year long career at Greene Ford Company in 1992 and looked forward to walking the lot with her customers up until the day she passed away. Lori was one of the first women to sell automobiles in the northeast Georgia area.
Lori began attending Free Chapel in 1991. Her favorite bible verse was 1 Chronicles 4:10; “Oh, that You would bless me indeed, and enlarge my territory! That Your hand would be with me, and that you would keep me from evil, that I may not cause pain!” She indeed, was blessed by God with a large territory which included many loving family members, close friends, coworkers and her loyal customers. Lori was most definitely an angel on this earth, a truly special lady who led a remarkable life, and she lived it to the fullest every day. She was selfless, kind-hearted, giving, friendly and loving. She was elegant, radiant, vibrant and always greeted people with her beautiful smile. Lori will be loved forever by her family, “all the world and then some.”
Lori was preceded in death by the love of her life, Robert W. Cook Sr.
She is survived by her sons, Robert W. Cook Jr. and Stephen W. Cook, both of Flowery Branch; daughter and son-in-law, Darla L. and Gary Griffis, Jefferson; grandchildren, Robert Cook III, Erin Cook, Leilani Perreira, Hannah Cook, Casey Griffis, Bailey Cook and Zachary Cook; and two great-grandchildren expected this spring; siblings, Henry and Connie Lambert, Cumberland, R.I., David Lambert, Cumberland, R.I., Julie and Lee Sundsted, Brasstown, N.C., and Denise McCarter, Southside, Ala.; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Memorial Park South Funeral Home.
Funeral service: Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Memorial Park South Funeral Home with interment following at Memorial Park South Cemetery.
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
