JEFFERSON - Lottie Hogan Skelton, 94, Jefferson, entered into rest Friday, December 18, 2020.
Mrs. Skelton was born in Jefferson, the daughter of the late Marion and Dora Lee Doster Hogan, was a retired seamstress and at the time of her death was the oldest living member of White Plains Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Skelton is preceded by her husband, Leonard Odis Skelton Sr.; son, Odis Skelton Jr.; daughter, Gail Holland; and all of her siblings. Mrs. Skelton was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Survivors include grandsons, Jason Skelton and his wife Shannon, Jefferson, Scott Holland and his wife Jenny, Royal Palm Beach, Florida, Adam Holland, Orange City, Florida, and Ian Holland, Hoschton; granddaughter, Karen Skelton, Jefferson; and nine great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the White Plains Baptist Church with the Rev. Carey Pittman officiating with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Jason Skelton, Scott Holland, Ian Holland, Jake Skelton, Judd Skelton and Matthew Holland.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, December 20, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or the White Plains Baptist Church Building Fund, 3650 Highway 124, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In