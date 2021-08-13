COMMERCE - Lottie Merle Ray Wilson, 98, Commerce, passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
Mrs. Wilson was born in the Brockton community in Jackson County, a daughter to the late William G. Ray and the late Ruby Wilkes Ray. Mrs. Wilson was a graduate of the Martin Institute in Jefferson, worked for the WPA War Assets, and after living in several cities across the country, she and her family returned to Jefferson in 1964 where she worked for The Jackson Herald and the Selective Service.
Mrs. Wilson was also a member of the Jefferson First United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wilson was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wilson; two brothers; and three sisters.
Survivors include her children, Roberta Pegueros and her husband Albert, Las Cruces, New Mexico, William Wilson, Arizona, and James Wilson and his wife Nancy, Commerce.
Funeral service: Friday, August 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Johnny Ray officiating. The burial will follow in the Woodbine Cemetery in Jefferson.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, August 12, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the charity of one’s choice in Mrs. Lottie Wilson’s name.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
