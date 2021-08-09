COMMERCE - Lottie R. Wilson, 98, Commerce, passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
She was born in the Brockton community to William G. and Ruby Ray. She graduated from the Martin Institute, Jefferson. Around age 20-21 she moved to Atlanta and worked for WPA, War Assets.
She met and married Robert R Wilson, who preceded her in death in 1964 in Jefferson.
Around 1949 or 50, she moved to Kansas City, Missouri, and then in 1952 to San Francisco, California. In 1957 she moved to Detroit, Michigan, and returned to Jefferson in 1964. From 1965-1967 she worked in administration and bookkeeping at The Jackson Herald. In order to provide more opportunities for her children, she relocated to Decatur in 1967 and remained there until 2020 when she moved with her son to Commerce.
Mrs. Wilson was a member of the Jefferson First United Methodist Church, where she met the Buffingtons, owners of The Jackson Herald.
She also worked for the U.S. Selective Service, Jefferson, before transferring to the Selective Service in Decatur until reorganization consolidated county boards into one central Atlanta Office.
Mrs. Wilson worked for the National Medical AudioVisual branch of the CDC for a couple of years and then the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms until retiring in 1984.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Reba Ray, Edward Ray, Harold Ray, Frances Ray Willls Davis Finch and Margaret Ray Duke Medsker.
Survivors include, Roberta Pegueros, New Mexico, William Wilson, Arizona, and James Wilson and Nancy, Commerce; along with many nieces and nephews, all of whom miss her very much.
Funeral arrangements will be handled by Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, Georgia.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In