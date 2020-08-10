Lottrell Mann Culbertson, 98, wife of the late Robert “Bob” James Culbertson, died Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Born in Colbert, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Mann and Dena Sorrow Mann and sister of the late Hoyt Lee Mann, Norman Jackson Mann, Ramie L. Mann, Carl G. Mann and Bobbie Jean Murray.
Mrs. Culbertson retired from Angus Manufacturing and was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Ed (Glenda) Culbertson, Colbert; daughter, Rachel Craven, Smyrna; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and five great- great-grandchildren.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Graveside service: Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or St. Mary’s Hospice House.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, 963 Hwy. 98 E., Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
