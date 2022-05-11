saxon

MAYSVILLE - Lou Haynes Saxon, 82, Maysville, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022.

Born on February 21, 1940 in Commerce, Mrs. Saxon was the daughter of the late Leonard and Niccie Youngblood Haynes. She was retired from Warren Featherbone and was preceded in death by a son, Barry Towe; and a sister, Mary Brock.

Survivors include sons, Dennis (Glenda) Turpin, Jack Turpin, Tommy Turpin and Larry Towe; daughters, Debra Turpin and Teresa Turpin; sisters, Betty Jallores and Mollie Kohn; 16 grandchildren; lots of great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service: Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Diamond Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of May 15-21

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.