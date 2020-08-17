COMER - Louis Claude Robinson, 61, Comer, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Robinson was born in Atlanta on November 23, 1958, son of the late L.C. Robinson and the late Peggy Primm Robinson Fields. He was a self-employed carpenter and of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Hunsinger Robinson; son, Lewis Christopher Robinson, Comer; daughter, Laura Lynn Hardesty, Nicholson; brother, Tommy Robinson, Lexington, and Flora Robinson Aaron, Watkinsville.
A memorial service for Mr. Robinson will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
