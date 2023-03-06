tornambe

GAINESVILLE - Louis Joseph Tornambe, 88, Gainesville, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Mr. Tornambe was born April 12, 1934, to the late Luigi and Giovanna Terranova Tornambe in New York. A Veteran of the United States Army National Guard, he retired as supervisor of fiber optics production with Lucent Technologies. He was of the catholic faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor Gagne Tornambe.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Lou and Dawn Tornambe, Palm Harbor, Fla.; daughters and son-in-law, Tina Tornambe, Cleveland, Gina and Ronnie Mann, Gainesville, Anne Babb, Monroe; grandchildren, Cory Tornambe, Dana Tornambe, Andrew Webb, Courtney Mundy, Travis Stewart, Felicia Shaw, Justin Tornambe, Thomas Babb and Brianna Babb; 10 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Jennie and Wally Puyda, Tonawanda, N.Y.; and a host of nieces and nephews.

No memorial services will be held at this time.

Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542, is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.

