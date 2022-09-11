GREENWOOD, SOUTH CAROLINA - Louise Dickerson died on Friday, August 12, 2022.
Mrs. Dickerson was born in Rockford, Illinois on April 4, 1927, to John and Hulda Ahlquist which gave her a 100-percent Swedish heritage. She was the youngest of four daughters. She married Fred Dickerson in 1972 after he was widowed. Fred Dickerson was a leader of Roper Technologies in both Rockford, Illinois, and Commerce.
She entered the Dickerson family as a step-mother of five grown men, some with wives and children. She had to assimilate into Fred’s large “ready-made” family. She was a wonderful hostess, entertaining and cooking huge, fabulous meals for her large, new family including as a consistent warm and engaging presence at family Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations.
Louise was a very talented homemaker, wonderful cook, decorator, entertainer and housekeeper. She did amazing needlework. When Fred got older and had heart issues, she was there to care for him in those years of declining health. With the passing of both her father and husband, Louise provided steady support to her friends at Wesley Commons, organizing fun activities and helping others with shopping and chores.
The five step-sons were, Steve, John, Jim, Mark and Gregg Dickerson. There are 13 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In