MAYSVILLE - Louise Edwards Gordon, 91, Maysville passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Gordon was born in Commerce to the late T.O. and Margie Thurmond Edwards. Mrs. Gordon was a member of Ridgeway Baptist Church and retired from Blue Bell. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gordon was also preceded in death by her husband, William Albert Gordon; sons, Randy Gordon and Hugh “Skeeter” Gordon.
Mrs. Gordon is survived by her daughter, Laretta Mason (Danny), Homer; five grandchildren, Derick, Paula, April, Chase and Kristie; great-grandchildren, Amber, Tyler, Hannah, Corey, Chloe, Hunter, Mason, Shayna and Kaden; and daughters-in-law, Gloria Gordon and Janice Johnson.
Graveside service: Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. from Jackson Memorial Gardens with the Revs. Swayne Cochran and Bill Manus officiating. The family request, those that are attending the service to please wear a mask.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
