Louise “Granny” Cash, 96, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Thursday, January 21, 2021.
Louise was born on October 3, 1924 in Barrow County. She moved to the Harbins community with her parents in 1928. She graduated from Dacula High School in 1942 and worked at Genesco Shoe in Lawrenceville until 1950.
In November 1946, she married the love of her life, Carey Cash, and they purchased a farm in the Harbins community. They were married 74 years before his death. Together they developed their dream farm from a variety of row crops into a large poultry and cattle farm. When Carey began the home construction business, she became the business CFO and skillfully managed the financial aspects of the business as well as the home.
She and Carey served as the clerk and treasurer for Ebenezer Baptist Church for almost 40 years. Louise was also active in the Harbins Home Demonstration Club for many years serving in various leadership roles. She was also involved in 4-H Club activities for her children and youth in the community.
Louise was well known for her cooking skills, love of God and family, and dedication to her garden and community. Granny Louise could whip up a pan of biscuits for the crew, bake a pound cake without a recipe, and serve up homemade vegetables, canned or frozen, from the garden in a moment’s notice. This was a frequent occurrence as friends and family were always welcome in her home and feeding them was her joy. She loved growing flowers of all kinds and enjoyed being outside. She was a lady’s lady and had a spirited wit. She absolutely loved playing Rook and until dementia took away her memory, she loved to reminisce about all the fun times shared with dear friends over the years.
She was preceded in death by her husband Carey “PawPaw” on May 4, 2020; her parents, C.A. and Louella Spain; and by three brothers, Lloyd Spain, Lenore Spain and J.C. Spain.
Louise is survived by her four children and their spouses, Patricia Ann Tanner (Dan) and Donald Carey Cash (Kaye), all of Bethlehem, Judy Johnson Edge (David), Canton, and Randy Scott Cash (Sandra), Adairsville; 10 grandchildren, Melanie Tanner Cain (Eric), Matthew Tanner (Jessica), Tracey Cash Ward (Lindell), Jennifer Cash Geyer (Devin), Carrie Cash Spiers (Beau), Morgan Johnson Crick (Kevin), Zach Johnson (Alyssa), Victoria, Rebekah, and Katherine Cash; 13 great-grandchildren, Hunter and Meredith Cain, Cassidy and Liam Ward, Kailey and Kaden Geyer, Cohen, Quinn, and Kerrigan Spiers, John Michael and Gabe Crick.
The family would like to thank everyone for the cards, calls, texts and prayers during her extended illness and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funeral service: Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel with the Rev. Steve Ferguson officiating. Interment to follow at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, January 24, 2021 from 1until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations to Ebenezer Baptist Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046, 770-963-2411, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
