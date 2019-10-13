ALTO - Louise Hudson Harris, 92, Alto, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, following an extended illness, at a local private care facility.
Mrs. Harris was born in DeKalb County on April 19, 1927, to the late William Guy and Mary Haralson Hudson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Lee Whitlock; two brothers; William Guy Hudson Jr. and Samuel Haralson Hudson; six sisters: Mary Kate Hudson, Winnie Frances Hudson Martin, Tonmie Elizabeth Hudson McKinney, Harriet Gould Hudson Johns, Bessie Haralson Hudson Bell and Margaret Helen Hudson Harris.
Mrs. Harris was a member of the Cornelia United Methodist Church. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and an excellent homemaker.
Survivors include her loving husband of 38 years, James Reuel Harris; daughter, and son -in-law, Jeanne "Diane" Woods and Sam Huff, Kennesaw; son-in-law, Bobby Steve Whitlock, Baldwin; grandchildren, Benjamin Kirk Hinson and his wife Courtney Erwin Hinson. A host of nieces and nephews also survive.
Drop-In Celebration of Life: Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 1 until 5 p.m. at the Common Ground Event Hall, Cornelia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: University of North Ga. Foundation, Inc, "Linda Lee Whitlock Memorial Scholarship," P.O. Box 1599, Dahlonega, Ga., 30533.
For those wishing to express on line condolences, do so by visiting www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are in the care of Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In