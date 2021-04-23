Louise Manley Ramsey passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Saint Mary’s Hospice House. Louise suffered complications from back surgery following a fall at home. She acquired an infection which defeated her body but not her spirit.
Louise was born in Royston on September 22, 1939. She was the third of five children born to Harrison Newton Manley and Willie Mae Hill Manley Lowe. Only one sibling survives her, Stewart Manley, Acworth. Her other siblings now deceased are, J. D. Manley, Jonesboro, Mary Lois Manley Silvey, Hull, and Frank Floyd Manley, Winterville.
Louise was married to Joseph David Ramsey until his death on January 17, 1998. They resided on Planter Gunnell Road in Hull. Through the compassion and generosity of Joseph’s children, Louise continued to reside there for the remainder of her life after Joseph’s passing.
Louise will be remembered as a kind and gentle soul. Intellectually impaired from birth, then afflicted with dementia, Louise faced more than her share of hardships in a long and humble life. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by those who loved her. She was grateful with her whole heart for the many caring people who helped her throughout her journey.
Friends and family will say farewell from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Erastus Christian Church, 2050 Neese Commerce Road, Commerce, where Louise will be laid to rest beside Joseph. At her request, Pastor Douglas Duncan of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Ila, will officiate the graveside service at 3 p.m.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
