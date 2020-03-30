WINDER - Louise McDonald, 92, Winder, passed away, Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

She was a longtime member of New Pentecost United Methodist Church. She retired as an LPN and worked many years for Dr. McDonald in Athens and also was an operating room nurse for many years.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents, James Clarence and Willie Bell Bradberry Healan; her husband, John Allen McDonald; and a sister, Ginny Healan Green.

She is survived by three nieces, Nancy Green, Lilburn, Patricia Ann Ochs, Villa Rica, and Debra Lynn Jarvis, Kings Mountain, N.C.

Graveside service: Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Donations may be made to New Pentecost United Methodist Church.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.

