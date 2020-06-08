WINDER - Louise Thrash Hutchins, 96, Winder, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020, surrounded by her family, on her beloved farm.
Mrs. Hutchins served as a home demonstration agent for Barrow County in the 1940s. Louise graduated from Georgia Woman's College in Milledgeville with a degree in home economics. She later devoted herself as a teacher at both Auburn Elementary School and Dacula Elementary School. She was also the bookkeeper and co-manager of the family farm, where she still served until her death.
Louise was very present in the lives of many. She could be seen riding throughout the farm, just to check on every aspect of the family business. She was very active in activities at her church, Midway Methodist in Auburn. She was well known for baking her pound cakes and pecan pies. Many kind words have been expressed regarding the lives she touched during her teaching career and her church life. "She was an old school, rough love teacher at a time when I needed one." "I learned many a lesson about respect from her." "She was the first person to welcome me the first time I attended her church." "Mrs. Hutchins made a difference in the lives of so many people in this area."
Mrs. Hutchins is preceded in death by her husband, Dorsey Hutchins Sr. on March 13, 2020; son, William Hutchins in 2012; parents, Joe Thrash Sr. and Celestia Thrash; brother, Joe Thrash Jr; and sisters, Nelle Thrash and Laura Taylor. She had many nieces and nephews as well as many friends that were considered to be part of her family.
Mrs. Hutchins is survived by her loving sons, Dorsey Hutchins Jr. and Joe (Cindy) Hutchins, Winder; grandchildren, Joey (Christie) and Jason (Sara); and great-grandchildren, Jackson, Will, Emily, Blake and Bethany.
A joint memorial service to honor the lives of both Dorsey and Louise will be held when health conditions permit. The service will be announced by Smith Funeral Home when the arrangements are made.
The family respectfully request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Mrs. Hutchins to the Midway United Methodist Church in Auburn.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
