DANIELSVILLE - Loutrelle Hutchins, 98, Danielsville, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 10, 2022.
Loutrelle was born December 8, 1923, in Commerce, to the late Rachel and Johnnie Chandler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Marlyn Hutchins; two daughters, Brenda Teal and Rebecca Haggard; two brothers, Aubrey and Lester Chandler; and a sister, Rama Ware.
Loutrelle was a member of Friendship Baptist Church for 73 years. She worked in the Madison County Tax Office for 21 years, serving as tax commissioner for the last eight years.
She is survived by her son, Micheal Hutchins (Cathy); four grandchildren, Jennifer Dungan (Brien), Joshua Hutchins (Megan), Clint Haggard (Erin) and Russell Haggard; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: Monday, September 12, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Monday, September 12, 2022, from 1 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 275 Friendship Church Road, Danielsville, Ga. 30633.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
