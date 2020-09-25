ILA - Lowell Lee Hawes, 78, Ila, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.
He was a master builder, carpenter and plumber who was highly respected in his industry. He was a devout Christian who witnessed to everyone he met and served in the Christian Motorcycle Association as a member of the Prayer Team. He loved travel, adventure, and was an airplane enthusiast and private pilot.
Lowell was preceded in death by his parents, Orville Hawes and Alene Curry Hawes; and three siblings, Bobbie Hawes, Ruby Perry and Harry Hawes.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn “Becky” Stille Hawes; his daughter, Theresa Gail Hawes Gordon and her husband Timothy Douglas Gordon; their son, Nathaniel Webb Gordon; his brother, Richard Hawes; nephew, Ray Perry; and cousins Russell Dyer, Rodney Dyer and Tim Shuman.
Funeral service: Friday, September 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will follow in Ila Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ila Baptist Church, 73 S. Main Street, Ila, Ga. 30647.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
