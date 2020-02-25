Born October 15, 1928, Lowell Milner Underwood passed from this life on February 20, 2020.
He was beloved by many: his wife of over 50 years, Ruth Kent Underwood, who welcomes him in heaven; his three daughters, Gwendolyn Underwood Steele, Burleson, Texas, Linda Underwood Mosely, St. Simon’s Island, and Joy Underwood Carlson, Granville, Ohio; his grandchildren, Taryn Goulding, Alvarado, Texas, Todd Barnett, Asheville, North Carolina, Christopher Carlson and Nathaniel Carlson, Granville, Ohio; and great-grandchildren, Kyler and Mandy Goulding, Alvarado, Texas; and Coral and Teo Barnett, Asheville, North Carolina.
Mr. Underwood taught high school biology in Jefferson at Jefferson High School for many years. He took pride in the accomplishments of his former students from Jefferson High School, keeping in touch with many through Facebook.
In his later years, Mr. Underwood returned to his hometown of Greensboro, enjoying discussions with former high school colleagues and researching Greene County history.
His family pictures him enjoying hiking, puzzles, identifying exotic trees and birds, and the company of his wife and brothers who have passed.
Private services will be held by Mr. Underwood’s family.
