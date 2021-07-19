BETHLEHEM - Loyce Michael “Mike” Casper, 63, Bethlehem, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Mike was born on April 22, 1958 in Winder, and was a lifelong resident of Barrow County. He was preceded by his father, Loyce Casper; and sister and brother-in-law, Wanda and Johnny Collins.

Surviving are daughter, April Casper, Tennessee; granddaughter, Katlyn Casper, Tennessee; mother, Barbara Manders Casper, Monroe; siblings, Rodney Casper, Bethlehem, Holly Turner, Bethlehem, Dana (Marvin) Beyatt, Colbert, and Amy (Brian) Holder, Hoschton.

Family to receive friends: Saturday, July 3, 2021 from 1 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Funeral service: Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 5 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Pastor Tommy Baker officiating with interment in Rose Hill Cemetery.

Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of July 18-24

