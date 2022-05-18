JEFFERSON - Loyd Eugene Evans, 87, Jefferson, entered rest Tuesday, May 17, 2022, after a period of declining health.
Mr. Evans was born in Banks County, a son of the late Fletcher Leander Evans and the late Elsie Mae Savage Evans. Mr. Evans was a U.S. Army Veteran, a member of Bethany United Methodist Church, and along with his family operated a poultry, egg and cattle farm.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Evans is preceded by sisters, Lacordia and Annie Lois Evans, Mary Loggins, Ola Mae Carlan, Ethel Morgan and Viola Standridge; and brothers, Lee, Lonzo, Connie and Elton Evans.
Loyd enjoyed a successful career in the construction industry, first starting as a young man with Alvin Payne Construction. After learning the trade, he began a career with S.J. Curry Construction Company and Alcon Associates, Albany. Loyd supervised various commercial construction projects across the Southeast which consisted of water treatment facilities, prisons, numerous buildings on the University of Georgia Campus and hospitals.
After retiring from the construction industry, he became a co-founder, along with his son, of Evans Funeral Home, Evans Memory Gardens and Northeast Georgia Crematory in Jefferson.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Carolyn Wilkes Evans, Jefferson; son, Stan Evans (Cathy), Jefferson; daughter, Suzanne Cummings (Billy), Jefferson; one sister, Montine E. Davis, Jefferson; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Friday, May 20, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Johnny Ray officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Timothy Duke, Billy Cummings, Gerald Standridge, Tommy Nabors, Jimmy Loggins, Doug Evans, Jerry Davis, Ronnie Evans and Wallace Evans.
Family to receive friends: Friday, May 20, 2022 from 12-2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
No flowers please. Memorials may be made to the Mattux Ledbetter Kidney Transplant Fund at any Wells Fargo Bank or to the Georgia Kidney Foundation, 270 Peachtree Street #1040, Atlanta, Georgia 30303 or at www.kidney.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In