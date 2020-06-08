HOMER - Loyd James Ayers, 74, Homer, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Ayers was born in Commerce to the late Era Sterling and Mamie White Ayers. Mr. Ayers was a veteran of the United States Army and was retired from Roper Pump. He was also a member of the VFW and American Legion.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Ayers was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Mathis Ayers.
Mr. Ayers is survived by his sons, Trent Ayers and Dean Ayers, both of Homer; sister, Barbara Ann Hillman, Hiawassee; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Graveside service: Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Solid Rock Baptist Church Cemetery.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In