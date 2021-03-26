Graveside services for Lt. Col. Doyle H. Bond Jr. and his sister, Joan Bond, will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Jones Chapel United Methodist Church, Hwy. 29, Danielsville, Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, donations in remembrance of Doyle can be made to Boy Scouts of America or National Park Service and donations for Joan can be made to Hull Baptist Church, P. O. Box 640, Hull, Ga. 30646 or Mercy Health Center, 700 Oglethorpe Ave., Ste. C7, Athens, Ga. 30306.

Lord & Stephens, East, Athens is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

Week of March 28-April 3

